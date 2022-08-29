Insiders of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) are probably glad they bought last year as their US$605k investment now stands at US$786k

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 4.0% decline in the stock price. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$605k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$786k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ExlService Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior VP Ajay Ayyappan bought US$172k worth of shares at a price of US$136 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$170), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months ExlService Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:EXLS Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Does ExlService Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ExlService Holdings insiders own 2.7% of the company, currently worth about US$153m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The ExlService Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, ExlService Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for ExlService Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

