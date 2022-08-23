Insiders of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are probably glad they bought last year as their US$575k investment now stands at US$870k

Insiders who bought Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 20% loss. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$575k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$870k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Evelo Biosciences

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chair of the Board Ara Darzi bought US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$1.46 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$2.21. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Evelo Biosciences insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:EVLO Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2022

Evelo Biosciences Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Evelo Biosciences. In total, insiders bought US$575k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Evelo Biosciences

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.6m worth of Evelo Biosciences stock, about 0.7% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Evelo Biosciences Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Evelo Biosciences stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Evelo Biosciences. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Evelo Biosciences (4 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

