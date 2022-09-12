Insiders of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are probably glad they bought last year as their US$854k investment now stands at US$857k

Insiders who purchased DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 14% decline over the past week. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$854k is now worth US$857k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DiaMedica Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Thomas von Koch bought US$400k worth of shares at a price of US$1.36 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$1.52. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months DiaMedica Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$1.52 on average. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:DMAC Insider Trading Volume September 12th 2022

Insiders At DiaMedica Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at DiaMedica Therapeutics. Specifically, insider Thomas von Koch bought US$676k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does DiaMedica Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 34% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DiaMedica Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of DiaMedica Therapeutics we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that DiaMedica Therapeutics is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

