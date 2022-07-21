Insiders of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$55m worth of stock at a high price

Last week, Credit Acceptance Corporation's (NASDAQ:CACC) stock jumped 9.1%, but insiders who sold US$55m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$673, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Credit Acceptance

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Donald Foss, sold US$27m worth of shares at a price of US$692 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$552. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Credit Acceptance insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CACC Insider Trading Volume July 21st 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Credit Acceptance Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Credit Acceptance insiders own 35% of the company, worth about US$2.6b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Credit Acceptance Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Credit Acceptance, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Credit Acceptance. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Credit Acceptance (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.