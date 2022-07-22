Insiders of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$31m worth of stock at a high price

Despite the fact that Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) stock rose 33% last week, insiders who sold US$31m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$24.86, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coupang

The Chief Technology Officer, Thuan Pham, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$33.17 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$18.99). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Coupang than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CPNG Insider Trading Volume July 22nd 2022

Coupang Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Coupang recently. In that time, insiders dumped US$5.0m worth of shares. Meanwhile Independent Director Kevin M. Warsh bought US$1.0m worth , as we said above . Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Does Coupang Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Coupang insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$3.5b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Coupang Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Coupang, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Coupang you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

