Insiders of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are probably glad they bought last year as their US$3.5m investment now stands at US$9.3m

Insiders who purchased Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 12% decline over the past week. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$3.5m is now worth US$9.3m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cortexyme Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director David Lamond made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$36.86 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$92.90), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

David Lamond bought 100.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$34.56. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CRTX Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Cortexyme insiders own 33% of the company, worth about US$903m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cortexyme Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Cortexyme insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Cortexyme insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Cortexyme has 4 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

