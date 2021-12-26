Insiders of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) must have made a tidy sum after selling stock currently worth US$97.88 at US$133

Citrix Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CTXS) stock rose 17% last week, but insiders who sold US$90k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$133, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Citrix Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & CFO, Arlen Shenkman, for US$90k worth of shares, at about US$133 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$97.88). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Arlen Shenkman was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CTXS Insider Trading Volume December 26th 2021

I will like Citrix Systems better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Citrix Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Citrix Systems insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$103m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Citrix Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Citrix Systems insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Citrix Systems insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Citrix Systems (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

