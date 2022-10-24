Insiders of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$5.3m worth of stock at a high price

Despite the fact that Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) stock rose 4.9% last week, insiders who sold US$5.3m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$423, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cintas

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Chief Administrative Officer, Michael Thompson, sold US$5.3m worth of shares at a price of US$423 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$400. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Michael Thompson was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Cintas

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cintas insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$6.1b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cintas Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Cintas insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Cintas, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cintas and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

