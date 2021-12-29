Insiders of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) are up 80% on their US$580k purchase after Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) rose 6.7% last week

Last week, Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 6.7% last week, resulting in a US$68m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, their original purchase of US$580k worth of stock is now worth US$1.0m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Carriage Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Lead Director Bryan Leibman bought US$118k worth of shares at a price of US$39.25 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$64.99. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 16.09k shares for US$580k. But insiders sold 7.98k shares worth US$295k. Overall, Carriage Services insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CSV Insider Trading Volume December 29th 2021

Carriage Services is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Carriage Services

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Carriage Services insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$114m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Carriage Services Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Carriage Services shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Carriage Services insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Carriage Services is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

But note: Carriage Services may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

