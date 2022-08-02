Insiders of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$2.3m worth of stock at a high price

CarGurus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CARG) stock rose 4.3% last week, but insiders who sold US$2.3m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$31.80, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CarGurus

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder & Executive Chairman, E. Steinert, sold US$978k worth of shares at a price of US$31.48 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$24.64). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was E. Steinert.

E. Steinert ditched 73.47k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$31.80. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CARG Insider Trading Volume August 2nd 2022

Does CarGurus Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that CarGurus insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$442m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CarGurus Insiders?

The fact that there have been no CarGurus insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the CarGurus insiders selling. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in CarGurus, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

