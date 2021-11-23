Insiders of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) forfeit last week's 5.7% gains after selling stock earlier this year

Although California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) shareholders have enjoyed a great week with the stock up 5.7%, insiders who sold stock over the past year haven't fared as well. The return on their investment would have been much higher had they held on to their stock.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

California Water Service Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Terry Bayer, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$91k worth of shares at a price of US$58.47 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$67.12. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.6% of Terry Bayer's holding.

Insiders in California Water Service Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CWT Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Insiders at California Water Service Group Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at California Water Service Group, over the last three months. VP, Corporate Controller & Assistant Treasurer David Healey divested only US$16k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Does California Water Service Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. California Water Service Group insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At California Water Service Group Tell Us?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of California Water Service Group insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for California Water Service Group (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

