Insiders of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) received good value on their investment after their US$1.2m purchase jumped US$366k in value

Last week, Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 7.8% last week, resulting in a US$73m increase in the company's market worth. Put another way, the original US$1.2m acquisition is now worth US$1.6m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blucora

The Independent Director Mark Ernst made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$825k worth of shares at a price of US$16.93 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$21.55. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Blucora insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BCOR Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Blucora insiders own about US$15m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Blucora Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Blucora insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Blucora. For example, Blucora has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

