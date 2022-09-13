Insiders of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) forfeit last week's 4.3% gains after selling stock earlier this year

While it’s been a great week for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) shareholders after stock gained 4.3%, not so much for insiders who sold stock over the past year. They could have sold their shares at much higher prices and gotten a better return on their investment if they had waited.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Atmos Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Richard Thomas, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$101k worth of shares at a price of US$107 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$119). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 23% of Richard Thomas's stake.

Atmos Energy insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:ATO Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

I will like Atmos Energy better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Atmos Energy insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$124m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Atmos Energy Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Atmos Energy insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Atmos Energy (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

