Insiders of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) are probably glad they bought last year as their US$547k investment now stands at US$601k

Insiders who bought APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 6.7% loss. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$547k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$601k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

APi Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Anthony Malkin for US$547k worth of shares, at about US$14.47 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$15.90. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for APi Group share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Anthony Malkin was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:APG Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that APi Group insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$510m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About APi Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about APi Group. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing APi Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for APi Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

