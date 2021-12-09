Insiders of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$886k worth of stock at a high price

America's Car-Mart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock rose 13% last week, but insiders who sold US$886k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$161, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At America's Car-Mart

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Operating Officer, Leonard Walthall, sold US$685k worth of shares at a price of US$171 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$110. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Leonard Walthall was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Leonard Walthall divested 5.50k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$161. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CRMT Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2021

Does America's Car-Mart Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that America's Car-Mart insiders own 6.9% of the company, worth about US$50m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The America's Car-Mart Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of America's Car-Mart insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - America's Car-Mart has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

