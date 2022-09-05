Insiders of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) are probably glad they bought last year as their US$23m investment now stands at US$31m

Insiders who bought AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 3.7% drop. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$23m worth of stock they bought is now worth US$31m, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

AbCellera Biologics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Chairperson Carl Hansen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.0m worth of shares at a price of US$6.41 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$10.84), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

AbCellera Biologics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$7.89. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:ABCL Insider Trading Volume September 5th 2022

AbCellera Biologics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at AbCellera Biologics. CEO, President & Chairperson Carl Hansen spent US$3.3m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does AbCellera Biologics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AbCellera Biologics insiders own 27% of the company, currently worth about US$846m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AbCellera Biologics Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest AbCellera Biologics insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AbCellera Biologics. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for AbCellera Biologics (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

