Insiders Now Seeing Red With TEX At New 52-Week Low

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) touched a new 52-week low of $22.75/share. That's a $13.65 share price drop, or -37.50% decline from the 52-week high of $36.40 set back on 02/26/2019. Large percentage drops always require that the stock post even larger percentage gains from the low in order to recover the old price point, and for TEX that means the stock would have to gain 60.00% to get back to the 52-week high. For a move like that, Terex Corp. would need fundamental strength at the business level.

Here's a rhetorical question: Who knows more about fundamentals at the business level than the company's own insiders? So let's take a look to see whether any company insiders were taking the other side of the trade as TEX shares were being sold down to this new 52-week low, focusing on the most recent trailing six month period. As summarized by the table below, TEX has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the past six months.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/09/2019 John D. Sheehan Senior Vice President, CFO 751 $26.09 $19,593.59 09/09/2019 Kevin A. Barr Senior V. P. Human Resources 9 $26.17 $235.53 09/09/2019 Brian J. Henry SVP Finance, Bus Development 88 $26.17 $2,302.96 10/10/2019 John D. Sheehan Senior Vice President, CFO 545 $23.99 $13,074.55 10/11/2019 Brian J. Henry SVP Finance, Bus Development 137 $25.14 $3,444.18 10/11/2019 Kevin A. Barr Senior V. P. Human Resources 14 $25.14 $351.96 11/13/2019 Brian J. Henry SVP Finance, Bus Development 78 $29.54 $2,304.12 11/13/2019 Kevin A. Barr Senior V. P. Human Resources 8 $29.54 $236.32 11/13/2019 John D. Sheehan Senior Vice President, CFO 440 $29.73 $13,081.20 12/12/2019 Kevin A. Barr 8 $30.04 $240.32 12/12/2019 John D. Sheehan Senior Vice President, CFO 435 $30.03 $13,063.05 12/12/2019 Amy George Senior V.P. Human Resources 165 $30.03 $4,955.03 12/12/2019 Brian J. Henry 77 $30.04 $2,313.08 01/14/2020 Amy George Senior V.P. Human Resources 180 $27.89 $5,019.64 01/13/2020 Brian J. Henry 41 $28.25 $1,158.25 01/13/2020 Kevin A. Barr 8 $28.25 $226.00 01/14/2020 John D. Sheehan Senior Vice President, CFO 469 $27.87 $13,071.03 02/19/2020 John D. Sheehan Senior Vice President, CFO 796 $24.64 $19,613.44 02/19/2020 Amy George Senior V.P. Human Resources 218 $24.65 $5,373.62

In the short run, while the new 52-week low suggests the stock is at the cheapest price and perhaps therefore the best bargain it has been over the last 52 weeks, the low print also means anyone who has purchased the stock over that timeframe is staring at an unrealized loss. Oftentimes, that factor drives a stock's technical analysis metrics by creating overhead resistance, with investors who bought higher now anxious to reverse their trade once they are back to breakeven. The chart below shows where TEX has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Time will tell whether the insider purchases foretell a future rebound for TEX shares, which are presently showing a last trade of $22.98/share, slightly above the new 52-week low.

