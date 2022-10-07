Insiders Now Seeing Red With BWFG At New 52-Week Low

In trading on Friday, shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (Symbol: BWFG) touched a new 52-week low of $29.00/share. That's a $7.87 share price drop, or -21.35% decline from the 52-week high of $36.87 set back on 05/03/2022. Large percentage drops always require that the stock post even larger percentage gains from the low in order to recover the old price point, and for BWFG that means the stock would have to gain 27.14% to get back to the 52-week high. For a move like that, Bankwell Financial Group Inc would need fundamental strength at the business level.

Here's a rhetorical question: Who knows more about fundamentals at the business level than the company's own insiders? So let's take a look to see whether any company insiders were taking the other side of the trade as BWFG shares were being sold down to this new 52-week low, focusing on the most recent trailing six month period. As summarized by the table below, BWFG has seen 9 different instances of insiders buying over the past six months.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2022 James M. Garnett Jr. Director 121 $33.65 $4,071.65 04/28/2022 Lawrence B. Seidman Director 148 $33.65 $4,980.20 04/28/2022 Carl M. Porto Director 136 $33.70 $4,583.20 04/28/2022 Eric J. Dale Director 202 $33.70 $6,807.40 04/28/2022 Daniel S. Jones Director 106 $33.70 $3,572.20 05/24/2022 Blake S. Drexler Director 145 $33.73 $4,891.44 05/24/2022 James M. Garnett Jr. Director 23 $33.74 $775.92 05/24/2022 Daniel S. Jones Director 267 $33.77 $9,017.04 05/24/2022 Carl M. Porto Director 214 $33.79 $7,231.44 05/24/2022 Eric J. Dale Director 360 $33.79 $12,162.84 05/24/2022 James M. Garnett Jr. Director 122 $33.57 $4,095.54 05/24/2022 Lawrence B. Seidman Director 149 $33.57 $5,001.93 05/26/2022 Darryl Demos Director 1,450 $34.55 $50,097.50 06/24/2022 Richard Castiglioni Director 200 $30.37 $6,074.75 06/24/2022 Penko Krassimir Ivanov EVP & Chief Financial Officer 200 $30.75 $6,150.00 06/24/2022 James M. Garnett Jr. Director 10,000 $30.50 $305,000.00 06/29/2022 Carl M. Porto Director 138 $31.03 $4,282.14 06/29/2022 Lawrence B. Seidman Director 161 $30.86 $4,968.46 06/29/2022 Eric J. Dale Director 208 $31.04 $6,456.32 06/29/2022 James M. Garnett Jr. Director 132 $30.86 $4,073.52 07/19/2022 Carl M. Porto Director 143 $32.26 $4,613.18 07/19/2022 James M. Garnett Jr. Director 126 $32.26 $4,064.76 07/19/2022 Lawrence B. Seidman Director 155 $32.26 $5,000.30 07/19/2022 Eric J. Dale Director 213 $32.26 $6,871.38 08/23/2022 Lawrence B. Seidman Director 153 $32.61 $4,989.33 08/23/2022 James M. Garnett Jr. Director 124 $32.61 $4,043.64 08/23/2022 Carl M. Porto Director 140 $32.69 $4,576.60 08/23/2022 Eric J. Dale Director 209 $32.69 $6,832.21 08/25/2022 Blake S. Drexler Director 140 $32.66 $4,572.40 08/25/2022 James M. Garnett Jr. Director 22 $32.65 $718.30 08/25/2022 Carl M. Porto Director 82 $32.66 $2,678.12 08/25/2022 Eric J. Dale Director 157 $32.66 $5,127.62 08/29/2022 Darryl Demos Director 2,350 $32.15 $75,552.50 09/21/2022 Blake S. Drexler Director 24 $31.34 $752.16 09/21/2022 Carl M. Porto Director 134 $31.35 $4,200.90 09/21/2022 Lawrence B. Seidman Director 159 $31.19 $4,959.21 09/21/2022 James M. Garnett Jr. Director 131 $31.19 $4,085.89 09/21/2022 Eric J. Dale Director 206 $31.36 $6,460.16

In the short run, while the new 52-week low suggests the stock is at the cheapest price and perhaps therefore the best bargain it has been over the last 52 weeks, the low print also means anyone who has purchased the stock over that timeframe is staring at an unrealized loss. Oftentimes, that factor drives a stock's technical analysis metrics by creating overhead resistance, with investors who bought higher now anxious to reverse their trade once they are back to breakeven. The chart below shows where BWFG has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Time will tell whether the insider purchases foretell a future rebound for BWFG shares, which are presently showing a last trade of $29.20/share, slightly above the new 52-week low.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.