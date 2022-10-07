Insiders Now Seeing Red With BWFG At New 52-Week Low

In trading on Friday, shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (Symbol: BWFG) touched a new 52-week low of $29.00/share. That's a $7.87 share price drop, or -21.35% decline from the 52-week high of $36.87 set back on 05/03/2022. Large percentage drops always require that the stock post even larger percentage gains from the low in order to recover the old price point, and for BWFG that means the stock would have to gain 27.14% to get back to the 52-week high. For a move like that, Bankwell Financial Group Inc would need fundamental strength at the business level.
Here's a rhetorical question: Who knows more about fundamentals at the business level than the company's own insiders? So let's take a look to see whether any company insiders were taking the other side of the trade as BWFG shares were being sold down to this new 52-week low, focusing on the most recent trailing six month period. As summarized by the table below, BWFG has seen 9 different instances of insiders buying over the past six months.
Purchased
Insider
Title
Shares
Price/Share
Value
04/28/2022
James M. Garnett Jr.
Director
121
$33.65
$4,071.65
04/28/2022
Lawrence B. Seidman
Director
148
$33.65
$4,980.20
04/28/2022
Carl M. Porto
Director
136
$33.70
$4,583.20
04/28/2022
Eric J. Dale
Director
202
$33.70
$6,807.40
04/28/2022
Daniel S. Jones
Director
106
$33.70
$3,572.20
05/24/2022
Blake S. Drexler
Director
145
$33.73
$4,891.44
05/24/2022
James M. Garnett Jr.
Director
23
$33.74
$775.92
05/24/2022
Daniel S. Jones
Director
267
$33.77
$9,017.04
05/24/2022
Carl M. Porto
Director
214
$33.79
$7,231.44
05/24/2022
Eric J. Dale
Director
360
$33.79
$12,162.84
05/24/2022
James M. Garnett Jr.
Director
122
$33.57
$4,095.54
05/24/2022
Lawrence B. Seidman
Director
149
$33.57
$5,001.93
05/26/2022
Darryl Demos
Director
1,450
$34.55
$50,097.50
06/24/2022
Richard Castiglioni
Director
200
$30.37
$6,074.75
06/24/2022
Penko Krassimir Ivanov
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
200
$30.75
$6,150.00
06/24/2022
James M. Garnett Jr.
Director
10,000
$30.50
$305,000.00
06/29/2022
Carl M. Porto
Director
138
$31.03
$4,282.14
06/29/2022
Lawrence B. Seidman
Director
161
$30.86
$4,968.46
06/29/2022
Eric J. Dale
Director
208
$31.04
$6,456.32
06/29/2022
James M. Garnett Jr.
Director
132
$30.86
$4,073.52
07/19/2022
Carl M. Porto
Director
143
$32.26
$4,613.18
07/19/2022
James M. Garnett Jr.
Director
126
$32.26
$4,064.76
07/19/2022
Lawrence B. Seidman
Director
155
$32.26
$5,000.30
07/19/2022
Eric J. Dale
Director
213
$32.26
$6,871.38
08/23/2022
Lawrence B. Seidman
Director
153
$32.61
$4,989.33
08/23/2022
James M. Garnett Jr.
Director
124
$32.61
$4,043.64
08/23/2022
Carl M. Porto
Director
140
$32.69
$4,576.60
08/23/2022
Eric J. Dale
Director
209
$32.69
$6,832.21
08/25/2022
Blake S. Drexler
Director
140
$32.66
$4,572.40
08/25/2022
James M. Garnett Jr.
Director
22
$32.65
$718.30
08/25/2022
Carl M. Porto
Director
82
$32.66
$2,678.12
08/25/2022
Eric J. Dale
Director
157
$32.66
$5,127.62
08/29/2022
Darryl Demos
Director
2,350
$32.15
$75,552.50
09/21/2022
Blake S. Drexler
Director
24
$31.34
$752.16
09/21/2022
Carl M. Porto
Director
134
$31.35
$4,200.90
09/21/2022
Lawrence B. Seidman
Director
159
$31.19
$4,959.21
09/21/2022
James M. Garnett Jr.
Director
131
$31.19
$4,085.89
09/21/2022
Eric J. Dale
Director
206
$31.36
$6,460.16
In the short run, while the new 52-week low suggests the stock is at the cheapest price and perhaps therefore the best bargain it has been over the last 52 weeks, the low print also means anyone who has purchased the stock over that timeframe is staring at an unrealized loss. Oftentimes, that factor drives a stock's technical analysis metrics by creating overhead resistance, with investors who bought higher now anxious to reverse their trade once they are back to breakeven. The chart below shows where BWFG has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
Time will tell whether the insider purchases foretell a future rebound for BWFG shares, which are presently showing a last trade of $29.20/share, slightly above the new 52-week low.
