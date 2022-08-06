Insiders might want to re-evaluate their US$574k stock purchase as Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) drops to US$58m

Insiders who bought US$574k worth of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MACK) stock at an average buy price of US$5.14 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 15% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$485k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Gary Crocker for US$80k worth of shares, at about US$6.20 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$4.34 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 111.66k shares worth US$574k. But they sold 1.00k shares for US$3.8k. In total, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$5.14 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:MACK Insider Trading Volume August 6th 2022

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. Specifically, President Gary Crocker bought US$80k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals insiders have about 1.3% of the stock, worth approximately US$729k. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

