Insiders might want to re-evaluate their US$5.1m stock purchase as Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) drops to US$6.3b

The recent price decline of 10% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:STWD) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$5.1m worth of shares at an average price of US$22.67 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$4.6m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Starwood Property Trust

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board Barry Sternlicht bought US$4.9m worth of shares at a price of US$22.66 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$20.33 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$5.1m for 224.00k shares. But they sold 33.75k shares for US$819k. In total, Starwood Property Trust insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:STWD Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Starwood Property Trust

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Starwood Property Trust insiders own about US$273m worth of shares (which is 4.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Starwood Property Trust Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Starwood Property Trust shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Starwood Property Trust insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Starwood Property Trust (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

