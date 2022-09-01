Insiders might want to re-evaluate their US$4.5m stock purchase as Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) drops to US$794m

The recent price decline of 6.4% in Alphatec Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$4.5m worth of shares at an average price of US$9.46 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$3.6m, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Alphatec Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Patrick Miles, for US$2.4m worth of shares, at about US$8.34 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$7.59. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$4.5m for 480.32k shares. On the other hand they divested 507.28k shares, for US$4.2m. In total, Alphatec Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$9.46. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:ATEC Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Alphatec Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Alphatec Holdings, over the last three months. In fact, four insiders bought US$1.4m worth of shares. But we did see insider selling worth US$925k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Does Alphatec Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Alphatec Holdings insiders own about US$129m worth of shares (which is 16% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alphatec Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Alphatec Holdings. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Alphatec Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.