Insiders might want to re-evaluate their US$2.8m stock purchase as Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) drops to US$3.0b

The recent 9.2% drop in Joby Aviation, Inc.'s (NYSE:JOBY) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$2.8m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$6.19 over the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$2.2m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Joby Aviation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman of the Board Paul Sciarra bought US$980k worth of shares at a price of US$6.32 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.86. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 459.77k shares worth US$2.8m. But they sold 185.27k shares for US$1.0m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Joby Aviation insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:JOBY Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2022

Joby Aviation is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At Joby Aviation Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Joby Aviation shares over the last three months. We note insiders cashed in US$414k worth of shares. Meanwhile Founder JoeBen Bevirt bought US$194k worth. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership Of Joby Aviation

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Joby Aviation insiders own about US$816m worth of shares (which is 28% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Joby Aviation Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Joby Aviation stock, than buying, in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Joby Aviation. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Joby Aviation (2 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

But note: Joby Aviation may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.