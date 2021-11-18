Insiders might want to re-evaluate their US$1.2m stock purchase as Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) drops to US$26m

The recent price decline of 11% in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$1.2m worth of shares at an average price of US$12.25 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$533k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Yield10 Bioscience Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jack Schuler bought US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$12.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.26). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Jack Schuler was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:YTEN Insider Trading Volume November 18th 2021

Does Yield10 Bioscience Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Yield10 Bioscience insiders own about US$4.7m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Yield10 Bioscience Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Yield10 Bioscience insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Yield10 Bioscience and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Yield10 Bioscience (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

