Insiders might want to re-evaluate their US$1.0m stock purchase as Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) drops to US$3.2b

The recent 9.9% drop in Hamilton Lane Incorporated's (NASDAQ:HLNE) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$1.0m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$69.36 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$877k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Hamilton Lane Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice Chairman & Head of Asia Business Juan Delgado-Moreira made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$69.38 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$58.48). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Juan Delgado-Moreira was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Hamilton Lane insiders own 3.4% of the company, currently worth about US$106m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hamilton Lane Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Hamilton Lane. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hamilton Lane. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Hamilton Lane that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

