Insiders may have sold Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) early at US$39.83 per share, while current price continues to trade high at US$44.93

Even though Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has fallen by 4.9% over the past week , insiders who sold US$200k worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$39.83 is still lower than the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Synchrony Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Curtis Howse, sold US$200k worth of shares at a price of US$39.83 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$44.93, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.1% of Curtis Howse's holding. Curtis Howse was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SYF Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

I will like Synchrony Financial better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Synchrony Financial insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$102m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Synchrony Financial Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Synchrony Financial insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Synchrony Financial insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Synchrony Financial. Be aware that Synchrony Financial is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Of course Synchrony Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.