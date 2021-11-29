Insiders may have sold KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) early at US$306 per share, while current price continues to trade high at US$399

KLA Corporation's (NASDAQ:KLAC) stock price has dropped 5.5% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$478k in stock over the past year have had less luck. Given that the average selling price of US$306 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

KLA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Oreste Donzella, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$387k worth of shares at a price of US$301 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$399. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 19% of Oreste Donzella's holding. Oreste Donzella was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Oreste Donzella ditched 1.56k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$306. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:KLAC Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that KLA insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$79m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About KLA Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of KLA insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in KLA, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

