Insiders may be rethinking their US$996k Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) investment now that the company has lost US$202m in value

The recent price decline of 5.6% in Douglas Emmett, Inc.'s (NYSE:DEI) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$996k worth of shares at an average price of US$19.92 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$974k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Douglas Emmett

In fact, the recent purchase by Leslie Bider was the biggest purchase of Douglas Emmett shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$19.47). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Douglas Emmett insiders were buying shares, but not selling.

Douglas Emmett Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Douglas Emmett insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$996k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Douglas Emmett Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.3% of Douglas Emmett shares, worth about US$94m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Douglas Emmett Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Douglas Emmett shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Douglas Emmett and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

