Insiders may be rethinking their US$2.9m HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) investment now that the company has lost US$61m in value

Insiders who acquired US$2.9m worth of HomeStreet, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HMST) stock at an average price of US$37.88 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 9.4% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$2.4m, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

HomeStreet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Lead Independent Director Mark Patterson bought US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$39.46 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$31.19). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.9m for 76.76k shares. But insiders sold 2.90k shares worth US$150k. Overall, HomeStreet insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:HMST Insider Trading Volume September 24th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. HomeStreet insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 5.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The HomeStreet Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded HomeStreet shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in HomeStreet and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for HomeStreet (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

