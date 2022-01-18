Insiders may be rethinking their US$2.3m Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) investment now that the company has lost US$440m in value

The recent price decline of 6.6% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$2.3m worth of shares at an average price of US$79.86 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$2.0m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Sarepta Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Douglas Ingram bought US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$79.94 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$71.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Sarepta Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SRPT Insider Trading Volume January 18th 2022

Insiders at Sarepta Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Sarepta Therapeutics insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$2.3m for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Sarepta Therapeutics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Sarepta Therapeutics insiders own about US$274m worth of shares (which is 4.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sarepta Therapeutics Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Sarepta Therapeutics. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Sarepta Therapeutics and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

