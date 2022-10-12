Insiders may be rethinking their US$2.2m CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) investment now that the company has lost US$975m in value

Insiders who acquired US$2.2m worth of CNH Industrial N.V.'s (NYSE:CNHI) stock at an average price of US$13.61 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 5.8% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$1.9m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CNH Industrial

The CEO & Executive Director Scott Wine made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$13.87 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$11.65. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 161.90k shares for US$2.2m. But insiders sold 18.57k shares worth US$267k. Overall, CNH Industrial insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

CNH Industrial Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at CNH Industrial. Independent Non-Executive Director Karen Linehan spent US$150k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. CNH Industrial insiders own about US$34m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CNH Industrial Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest CNH Industrial insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CNH Industrial. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for CNH Industrial (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

