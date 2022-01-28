Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.4m TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) investment now that the company has lost US$28m in value

The recent price decline of 19% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$1.4m worth of shares at an average price of US$0.66 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$576k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TherapeuticsMD

The Independent Director Cooper Collins made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$725k worth of shares at a price of US$0.77 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.27). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

TherapeuticsMD insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$0.66 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TXMD Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

Insiders at TherapeuticsMD Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at TherapeuticsMD. Independent Director Cooper Collins spent US$579k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that TherapeuticsMD insiders own 7.0% of the company, worth about US$8.1m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About TherapeuticsMD Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on TherapeuticsMD stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for TherapeuticsMD (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

