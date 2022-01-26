Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.3m Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) investment now that the company has lost US$786m in value

Insiders who bought US$1.3m worth of Fisker Inc.'s (NYSE:FSR) stock at an average buy price of US$21.82 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 19% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$673k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fisker

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Mark Hickson bought US$984k worth of shares at a price of US$22.84 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$11.46 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Fisker insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FSR Insider Trading Volume January 26th 2022

Fisker is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Fisker Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Fisker insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$1.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Fisker

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Fisker insiders own 42% of the company, currently worth about US$1.4b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fisker Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Fisker insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fisker. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Fisker (including 1 which can't be ignored).

Of course Fisker may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.