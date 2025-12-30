Insiders Made Their Bets in 2025—These Were the Top 5 Stocks They Bought

Insider buying is an essential metric for investors to track because it can signal C-suite confidence in operations, growth, and profitability. Clustered insider buying—when multiple executives and directors buy around the same time—can be even more informative because it suggests shared conviction rather than a one-off trade.

The goal isn’t to “buy because insiders bought.” It’s to use 2025 insider activity as a screen, then judge whether each name has the fundamentals, catalysts, and valuation setup to be a smart 2026 watchlist candidate.

Insiders Like Matador Resources Cash Flow, Growth, and Capital Return

Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) is no stranger to InsiderTrades readers. It has been ranked highly on the list of insider buying for years and is the top stock insiders bought in 2025. Fifteen insiders, including the CEO, COO, CAO, an EVP, and numerous directors, purchased this stock more than 50 times in 2025, bringing their total holdings to over 5% of the stock. Among the reasons is the company’s position in U.S. energy production, its aggressive development of assets, its profitability, and its capital returns.

The capital return is attractive, yielding more than 3.5% at year’s end, and it is sustainable. The company pays less than 20% of earnings, which, along with the growth trajectory, allows for aggressive annual increases. This company often increases its payment more than once per year and runs a high double-digit distribution CAGR. Regarding institutions and analysts, institutions own more than 90% of the stock and are accumulating, while analysts rate it as a Moderate Buy with a 40% to 50% upside potential.

Strategy’s Insider Activity Highlights the Strategy Risk

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is the second-most-bought stock by insiders in 2025, with eight insiders buying in 21 transactions. However, the purchases are far lower than the sales, indicating a mass exodus from the stock. Among the reasons, and not just for insiders, are the company’s persistent dilutive efforts (to raise capital for BTC purchases), high debt and servicing costs, BTC volatility, reduced net asset value (NAV), and potential exclusion from major indices. Meanwhile, institutions, which had been accumulating the stock, reverted to selling in Q4 and are weighing on price action at year’s end.

Shoulder Innovations Insiders Signal Confidence

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE: SI) is not a new company, although its history is spotty, including an IPO in 2025. The critical takeaway is that insiders, including the CEO, CFO, directors, and major shareholders, all bought shares following the IPO, signalling a high degree of confidence in the future, making it the third-most-bought stock by insiders. The company makes specialized, next-gen shoulder-replacement technology and is on track to sustain high-20% growth over the next three to five years. Institutions, which own approximately 85% of the stock, are also accumulating, as are the analysts. Analysts rate this stock as a Moderate Buy, upgraded and lifted price targets in Q4, and forecast a 35% upside at the consensus.

Smithfield Foods Insiders Buy Into Value and Growth Opportunity

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ: SFD) executives bought heavily in Q3 2025, putting it in fourth position for the year. Their activity took advantage of a secondary stock offering, signalling confidence in the growth trajectory, highlighting the value and yield opportunity. Trading at a 10X earnings multiple, this company is well below consumer staples peers such as Hormel, suggesting it could rise by 50% simply on valuation. Regarding the dividend, it yields about 4.4% at the end of 2025 and is likely to increase over time. Institutions and corporate owners, which control about 98% of the stock, also accumulated in 2025, and analysts forecast a double-digit upside in 2026.

Rezolute, Inc. Fails to Pass Critical Hurdle Despite Insider Confidence

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) is a late-stage biopharma working on treatments for hyperinsulinism. Its insiders signaled a high degree of confidence early in 2025, with the CEO, CFO, and directors making numerous purchases. However, the buys came well before the release of clinical trial results, which show the lead candidate did not work as intended. There is still hope; another trial is underway, but not expected to produce results until H2 2026 at the earliest. Likewise, the analysts have capped the upside potential by significantly reducing price targets following the news.

