Insiders made the right call by buying US$561k Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) stock this year, currently sit on US$319k profit

Insiders who bought Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 10% loss. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$561k is now worth US$879k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Prometheus Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Lead Independent Director Joseph Papa bought US$285k worth of shares at a price of US$19.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$29.81), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Prometheus Biosciences insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:RXDX Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

Does Prometheus Biosciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Prometheus Biosciences insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$4.8m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Prometheus Biosciences Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Prometheus Biosciences insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Prometheus Biosciences insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Prometheus Biosciences. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Prometheus Biosciences has 4 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

