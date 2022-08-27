Insiders made the right call by buying US$531k Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) stock this year, currently sit on US$41k profit

Insiders who bought Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 6.7% loss. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$531k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$572k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Myers Industries

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Ronald De Feo for US$185k worth of shares, at about US$18.49 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$20.44 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Myers Industries insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Myers Industries insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:MYE Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Myers Industries insiders own about US$9.5m worth of shares (which is 1.3% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Myers Industries Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Myers Industries shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Myers Industries stock. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Myers Industries, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

