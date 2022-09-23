Insiders made the right call by buying US$1.1m Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock this year, currently sit on US$3.9k profit

Insiders who purchased Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 13% decline over the past week. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$1.1m worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$1.1m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Tripadvisor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board Gregory Maffei bought US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$22.91 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$22.46 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Gregory Maffei was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Insider Ownership Of Tripadvisor

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Tripadvisor insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Tripadvisor Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Tripadvisor and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Tripadvisor, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

