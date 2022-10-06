Insiders in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) are down 7.6% on their US$894k purchase despite recent gains

Insiders who purchased US$894k worth of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 5.5% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$68k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Univar Solutions

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP & CFO Nicholas Alexos for US$655k worth of shares, at about US$26.19 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$24.28). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Univar Solutions insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:UNVR Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Insiders At Univar Solutions Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Univar Solutions insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$757k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Univar Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Univar Solutions insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$41m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Univar Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Univar Solutions shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Univar Solutions. While conducting our analysis, we found that Univar Solutions has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

