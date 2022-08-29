Insiders in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) were left out from last week's 12% gains after selling stock earlier in the year

While it’s been a great week for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) shareholders after stock gained 12%, not so much for insiders who sold stock over the past year. The return on their investment would have been much higher had they held on to their stock.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Natural Gas Services Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Interim CEO, John Chisholm, for US$70k worth of shares, at about US$9.97 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$11.74. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 34% of John Chisholm's holding.

In the last year Natural Gas Services Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:NGS Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Natural Gas Services Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Natural Gas Services Group insiders own about US$8.8m worth of shares (which is 6.1% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Natural Gas Services Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Natural Gas Services Group shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Natural Gas Services Group insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Natural Gas Services Group.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.