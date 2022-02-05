Insiders in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) are down 24% on their US$20m purchase despite recent gains

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$20m worth of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 16% over the past week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$4.8m but in since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Guardant Health

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder Helmy Eltoukhy bought US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$98.75 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$73.00. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Guardant Health insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:GH Insider Trading Volume February 5th 2022

Guardant Health Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Guardant Health. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$20m worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Guardant Health

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Guardant Health insiders own about US$342m worth of shares (which is 4.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Guardant Health Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Guardant Health. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Guardant Health has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

