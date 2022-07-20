Insiders in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) are down 55% on their US$1.3m purchase despite recent gains

Insiders who bought US$1.3m worth of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 4.4% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$734k but in since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Fisker Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Mark Hickson for US$984k worth of shares, at about US$22.84 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$9.47. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.3m for 63.70k shares. But insiders sold 17.69k shares worth US$189k. Overall, Fisker insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FSR Insider Trading Volume July 20th 2022

Fisker is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Fisker Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Fisker insiders own about US$1.3b worth of shares (which is 46% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fisker Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Fisker insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Fisker insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fisker. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Fisker has 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

