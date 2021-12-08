Insiders in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were left out from last week's 4.5% gains after selling stock earlier in the year

While Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 4.5%, insiders can't say the same having sold stock over the past year. The value of their investment would have been higher had they waited to sell their stock.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & Chief People Officer, Rebecca Schmitt, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$200k worth of shares at a price of US$71.15 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$81.45. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12% of Rebecca Schmitt's holding. Rebecca Schmitt was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CTSH Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2021

Insider Ownership of Cognizant Technology Solutions

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.2% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares, worth about US$73m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cognizant Technology Solutions Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

