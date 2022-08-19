Insiders in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) were left out from last week's 4.2% gains after selling stock earlier in the year

While it’s been a great week for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) shareholders after stock gained 4.2%, not so much for insiders who sold stock over the past year. The value of their investment would have been higher had they waited to sell their stock.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chesapeake Utilities

The Independent Director, Thomas Hill, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$133k worth of shares at a price of US$135 each. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$138, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 3.7% of Thomas Hill's stake. Thomas Hill was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:CPK Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Chesapeake Utilities

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Chesapeake Utilities insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Chesapeake Utilities Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Chesapeake Utilities insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Chesapeake Utilities insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Chesapeake Utilities (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

