Insiders Buy the Holdings of XSW ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN), which makes up 0.91% of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,350,581 worth of GDYN, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GDYN:
GDYN — last trade: $17.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|03/09/2022
|Anil Doradla
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$11.65
|$23,296
|03/16/2022
|Eric Benhamou
|Director
|23,500
|$10.88
|$255,680
And Everbridge Inc (Symbol: EVBG), the #11 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,602,444 worth of EVBG, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EVBG is detailed in the table below:
EVBG — last trade: $35.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|12/14/2021
|Bruns H. Grayson
|Director
|10,000
|$67.08
|$670,800
|12/14/2021
|Sharon T. Rowlands
|Director
|10,000
|$66.37
|$663,721
|12/14/2021
|Alison Dean
|Director
|2,000
|$66.37
|$132,741
|12/15/2021
|Kent Mathy
|Director
|700
|$66.66
|$46,662
