Insiders Buy the Holdings of XSW ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN), which makes up 0.91% of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,350,581 worth of GDYN, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GDYN:

GDYN — last trade: $17.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/09/2022 Anil Doradla Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $11.65 $23,296
03/16/2022 Eric Benhamou Director 23,500 $10.88 $255,680

And Everbridge Inc (Symbol: EVBG), the #11 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,602,444 worth of EVBG, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EVBG is detailed in the table below:

EVBG — last trade: $35.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/14/2021 Bruns H. Grayson Director 10,000 $67.08 $670,800
12/14/2021 Sharon T. Rowlands Director 10,000 $66.37 $663,721
12/14/2021 Alison Dean Director 2,000 $66.37 $132,741
12/15/2021 Kent Mathy Director 700 $66.66 $46,662

