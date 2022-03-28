Insiders Buy the Holdings of XSMO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), which makes up 0.76% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,181,732 worth of VBTX, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VBTX:
VBTX — last trade: $39.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/13/2021
|Fallon William
|Director
|1,000
|$38.11
|$38,110
|03/08/2022
|Pat S. Bolin
|Director
|13,158
|$38.00
|$500,004
|03/08/2022
|Jim Recer
|Chief Banking Officer
|657
|$38.00
|$24,966
|03/08/2022
|Arcilia Acosta
|Director
|26,316
|$38.00
|$1,000,008
And Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), the #51 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,175,173 worth of STC, which represents approximately 0.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STC is detailed in the table below:
STC — last trade: $64.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2022
|Frederick H. Eppinger
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,000
|$66.70
|$200,100
|03/16/2022
|C. Allen Bradley Jr.
|Director
|1,000
|$66.54
|$66,540
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.