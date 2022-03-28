Insiders Buy the Holdings of XSMO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), which makes up 0.76% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,181,732 worth of VBTX, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VBTX:

VBTX — last trade: $39.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/13/2021 Fallon William Director 1,000 $38.11 $38,110 03/08/2022 Pat S. Bolin Director 13,158 $38.00 $500,004 03/08/2022 Jim Recer Chief Banking Officer 657 $38.00 $24,966 03/08/2022 Arcilia Acosta Director 26,316 $38.00 $1,000,008

And Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), the #51 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,175,173 worth of STC, which represents approximately 0.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STC is detailed in the table below:

STC — last trade: $64.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2022 Frederick H. Eppinger Chief Executive Officer 3,000 $66.70 $200,100 03/16/2022 C. Allen Bradley Jr. Director 1,000 $66.54 $66,540

