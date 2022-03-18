Insiders Buy the Holdings of XSMO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), which makes up 2.86% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,379,635 worth of MTDR, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR:
MTDR — last trade: $52.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/23/2021
|Monika U. Ehrman
|Director
|230
|$44.09
|$10,141
|12/02/2021
|Robert Gaines Baty
|Director
|500
|$36.27
|$18,135
|12/13/2021
|Billy E. Goodwin
|EVP, COO - Operations
|2,000
|$37.30
|$74,600
|12/14/2021
|Reynald Baribault
|Director
|1,000
|$37.00
|$37,000
|12/15/2021
|Robert T. Macalik
|SVP, Chief Accounting Officer
|1,500
|$35.50
|$53,250
|12/15/2021
|Craig N. Adams
|EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin
|2,000
|$35.55
|$71,100
And EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO), the #40 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,414,448 worth of NPO, which represents approximately 0.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NPO is detailed in the table below:
NPO — last trade: $107 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Eric A. Vaillancourt
|President and CEO
|1,000
|$97.45
|$97,450
|03/07/2022
|Felix M. Brueck
|Director
|240
|$102.26
|$24,542
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.