Insiders Buy the Holdings of XSMO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), which makes up 2.86% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,379,635 worth of MTDR, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR:

MTDR — last trade: $52.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/23/2021 Monika U. Ehrman Director 230 $44.09 $10,141 12/02/2021 Robert Gaines Baty Director 500 $36.27 $18,135 12/13/2021 Billy E. Goodwin EVP, COO - Operations 2,000 $37.30 $74,600 12/14/2021 Reynald Baribault Director 1,000 $37.00 $37,000 12/15/2021 Robert T. Macalik SVP, Chief Accounting Officer 1,500 $35.50 $53,250 12/15/2021 Craig N. Adams EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin 2,000 $35.55 $71,100

And EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO), the #40 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,414,448 worth of NPO, which represents approximately 0.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NPO is detailed in the table below:

NPO — last trade: $107 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 Eric A. Vaillancourt President and CEO 1,000 $97.45 $97,450 03/07/2022 Felix M. Brueck Director 240 $102.26 $24,542

