Insiders Buy the Holdings of XSLV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XSLV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD), which makes up 1.12% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XSLV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,475,904 worth of HTLD, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTLD:

HTLD — last trade: $16.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/27/2021 Michael John Sullivan Director 1,000 $18.43 $18,430 06/03/2021 Michael John Sullivan Director 1,000 $17.80 $17,800 06/14/2021 David Paul Millis President of Millis Transfer 1,400 $17.80 $24,927 07/29/2021 Michael John Sullivan Director 1,000 $16.93 $16,928

And Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), the #16 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XSLV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,079,894 worth of ADC, which represents approximately 0.99% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADC is detailed in the table below:

ADC — last trade: $67.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/14/2021 Michael Judlowe Director 575 $71.48 $41,099 09/24/2021 Joey Agree President & CEO 3,670 $67.56 $247,945

