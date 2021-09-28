Insiders Buy the Holdings of XSLV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XSLV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD), which makes up 1.12% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XSLV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,475,904 worth of HTLD, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTLD:
HTLD — last trade: $16.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/27/2021
|Michael John Sullivan
|Director
|1,000
|$18.43
|$18,430
|06/03/2021
|Michael John Sullivan
|Director
|1,000
|$17.80
|$17,800
|06/14/2021
|David Paul Millis
|President of Millis Transfer
|1,400
|$17.80
|$24,927
|07/29/2021
|Michael John Sullivan
|Director
|1,000
|$16.93
|$16,928
And Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), the #16 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XSLV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,079,894 worth of ADC, which represents approximately 0.99% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADC is detailed in the table below:
ADC — last trade: $67.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/14/2021
|Michael Judlowe
|Director
|575
|$71.48
|$41,099
|09/24/2021
|Joey Agree
|President & CEO
|3,670
|$67.56
|$247,945
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.