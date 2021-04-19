Insiders Buy the Holdings of XSHD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE), which makes up 1.10% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $244,460 worth of BHE, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BHE:
BHE — last trade: $30.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2021
|Jeff Benck
|President and CEO
|1,800
|$27.87
|$50,173
|02/25/2021
|Jeff Benck
|President and CEO
|1,800
|$27.98
|$50,361
|03/02/2021
|Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|1,680
|$29.64
|$49,790
|03/05/2021
|Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|905
|$29.60
|$26,790
