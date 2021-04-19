Insiders Buy the Holdings of XSHD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE), which makes up 1.10% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $244,460 worth of BHE, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BHE:

BHE — last trade: $30.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/10/2021 Jeff Benck President and CEO 1,800 $27.87 $50,173 02/25/2021 Jeff Benck President and CEO 1,800 $27.98 $50,361 03/02/2021 Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju EVP, Chief Financial Officer 1,680 $29.64 $49,790 03/05/2021 Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju EVP, Chief Financial Officer 905 $29.60 $26,790

