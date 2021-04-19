Markets
BHE

Insiders Buy the Holdings of XSHD ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE), which makes up 1.10% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $244,460 worth of BHE, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BHE:

BHE — last trade: $30.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/10/2021 Jeff Benck President and CEO 1,800 $27.87 $50,173
02/25/2021 Jeff Benck President and CEO 1,800 $27.98 $50,361
03/02/2021 Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju EVP, Chief Financial Officer 1,680 $29.64 $49,790
03/05/2021 Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju EVP, Chief Financial Officer 905 $29.60 $26,790

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular