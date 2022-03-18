Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of XPH ETF

BNK Invest BNK Invest
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: XPH) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), which makes up 4.26% of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: XPH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,588,182 worth of ELAN, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN:

ELAN — last trade: $26.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/15/2021 R. David Hoover Director 5,000 $31.79 $158,934
11/30/2021 R. David Hoover Director 10,000 $29.38 $293,794
11/30/2021 Michael J. Harrington Director 2,500 $29.25 $73,122
03/02/2022 R. David Hoover Director 10,000 $28.83 $288,322

And Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), the #14 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: XPH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,384,233 worth of VTRS, which represents approximately 3.66% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VTRS is detailed in the table below:

VTRS — last trade: $10.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/15/2022 W. Don Cornwell Director 2,700 $9.90 $26,721
03/15/2022 Michael Goettler Chief Executive Officer 50,352 $9.87 $496,773

