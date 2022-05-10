Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of XOP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HF Sinclair Corporation (Symbol: DINO), which makes up 2.44% of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $137,448,424 worth of DINO, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DINO:

DINO — last trade: $42.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/18/2022 Franklin Myers Director 7,500 $35.78 $268,350
03/25/2022 Michael Jennings Chief Executive Officer 1,000 $39.27 $39,270

