Insiders Buy the Holdings of XOP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HF Sinclair Corporation (Symbol: DINO), which makes up 2.44% of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $137,448,424 worth of DINO, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DINO:
DINO — last trade: $42.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/18/2022
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|7,500
|$35.78
|$268,350
|03/25/2022
|Michael Jennings
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,000
|$39.27
|$39,270
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.