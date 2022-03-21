Insiders Buy the Holdings of XOP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Talos Energy Inc (Symbol: TALO), which makes up 0.65% of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $38,721,262 worth of TALO, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TALO:

TALO — last trade: $15.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/19/2021 Timothy S. Duncan See Remarks 35,000 $9.80 $343,150 11/19/2021 John Arthur Parker See Remarks 18,000 $9.68 $174,240 11/19/2021 Shannon E. Young, III See Remarks 15,000 $9.58 $143,715 11/19/2021 Robert D. Abendschein See Remarks 25,000 $9.74 $243,450

