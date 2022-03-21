Insiders Buy the Holdings of XOP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Talos Energy Inc (Symbol: TALO), which makes up 0.65% of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $38,721,262 worth of TALO, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TALO:
TALO — last trade: $15.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/19/2021
|Timothy S. Duncan
|See Remarks
|35,000
|$9.80
|$343,150
|11/19/2021
|John Arthur Parker
|See Remarks
|18,000
|$9.68
|$174,240
|11/19/2021
|Shannon E. Young, III
|See Remarks
|15,000
|$9.58
|$143,715
|11/19/2021
|Robert D. Abendschein
|See Remarks
|25,000
|$9.74
|$243,450
